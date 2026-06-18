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Iran MOU was signed by Trump and Iran president, US official says

The ‌memo ⁠had been signed digitally ‌on ‌Sunday by Vice President ‌JD ‌Vance and Iran's chief ⁠negotiator ⁠Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and witnessed by Trump, the official ​said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:22 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

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