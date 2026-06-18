Iran MOU was signed by Trump and Iran president, US official says

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war with<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iran"> Iran</a>, a US official told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The memo had been signed digitally on Sunday by Vice President JD Vance and Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and witnessed by Trump, the official said.</p>.The 14-point draft of the US-Iran deal. <p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> on Wednesday read out the text of the interim US-Iran agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement, read to reporters by a senior US official, outlines in 14 points a high-level understanding that defers many of the most difficult issues, such as how to wind down Iran's nuclear program, until a final deal is reached. It paves the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period due to begin in Switzerland on Friday.</p>