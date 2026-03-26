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Iran says it 'successfully targeted' American 'F-18' fighter jet, shares video; US rejects claim

The statement followed the release of a video by the IRGC claiming it had successfully targeted a US 'F-18' fighter jet.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 03:19 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 03:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpVideoWest AsiaMiddle East

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