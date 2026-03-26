<p>The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) late Tuesday issued a fact-check dismissing claims that an American fighter jet had been shot down by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).</p><p>In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran."</p><p>The statement followed the release of a video by the IRGC claiming it had successfully targeted a US 'F-18' fighter jet.</p>.<p>The footage was shared by the Iranian state-linked channel Press TV with the caption, “Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet.”</p><p>The IRGC said it had “successfully targeted” the aircraft but did not provide details on the location, extent of damage, or the pilot’s condition.</p>.<p>While Iran referred to the aircraft as an “F-18,” it likely meant the F/A-18, as indicated by CENTCOM.</p><p>The video appears to show a fighter jet in flight before a sudden flash occurs near it, suggesting a possible mid-air strike. Shortly after, the aircraft seems to lose stability, leaving behind a trail that could indicate damage. The brief sequence gives the impression of an aerial encounter, but the video has not been independently verified.</p><p>In subsequent frames, an object is seen separating from the aircraft, but its nature remains unclear.</p><p>This comes as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Iran continue to engage in indirect peace talks. Reports suggest Iran is reviewing a US proposal to end the Middle East conflict but is not inclined to hold negotiations to wind down the broader tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi signalled some openness to ending the war if Tehran’s conditions are met, despite an initially negative response and public criticism of potential talks with the US.</p><p>Earlier, the US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> administration presented a 15-point peace plan to Iran, which included a month-long ceasefire to initiate dialogue and a demand that Iran dismantle its nuclear program.</p>