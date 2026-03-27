<p>As many as 13 US military bases in the region have been rendered “uninhabitable” following Iranian strikes, amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, effectively turning it into a situation where troops are “fighting the war while working remotely.”</p><p><br>According to <em>The New York Times</em>, Iran has targeted multiple US bases across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> in retaliation, compelling American personnel to relocate to hotels and office spaces across the region, as confirmed by military personnel and US officials.</p><p><br>“So now much of the land-based military is, in essence, fighting the war while working remotely, with the exception of fighter pilots and crews operating and maintaining warplanes and conducting strikes.” said the report.</p><p><br>Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has called on civilians to report these new troop locations as it tracks dispersed US forces. However, US military officials say the threat has not deterred the Pentagon from continuing its campaign against Iran, that is now in its fourth week.</p><p><br>“To date, we’ve struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure,” Defense Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pete-hegseth">Pete Hegseth </a>said last week. </p>.Trump has put Europe's leaders in a double bind over Iran.<p>The relocation of troops to what one official described as “alternative” sites has raised concerns about the Trump administration’s readiness for the conflict, said the report.</p><p><br>At the start of the war, nearly 40,000 US troops were stationed in the region. While thousands have since been moved, including some to Europe, many remain in the Middle East, officials said.</p><p><br>Current and former military personnel say this dispersion has made the war more difficult to execute.</p><p><br>“Yes, we have the ability to set up expedient operation centers, but you’re absolutely going to lose capability,” said Master Sgt. Wes J. Bryant, a retired US Air Force Special Operations targeting specialist. “You can’t just put all that equipment on the top of a hotel, for example. Some of it is unwieldy.” A US military official clarified that troops are not operating from hotel rooftops, added <em>NYT</em> report.</p><p><br>Iran has responded aggressively to joint US and Israeli strikes, targeting not only American bases but also embassies and critical oil and gas infrastructure across the region. Following the deaths of its supreme leader and several top officials, Tehran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles into neighboring countries and has largely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.</p>