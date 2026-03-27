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Iran strikes render 13 US bases ‘uninhabitable’, forces troops to operate from hotels and temporary locations: Report

Dispersed American forces operate from hotels and temporary locations as conflict intensifies, raising concerns over preparedness and capability
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 03:33 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 03:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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