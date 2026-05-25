LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| US will ⁠either have ‌a good ​agreement with Iran or deal with it 'another way': Rubio

Hello Readers! US President Trump said that a "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, this claim was disputed by the Iranian Fars news agency. Later, Axios, reported that both countries are close to signing a deal ​involving a 60-day ceasefire ​extension, ⁠during which the Strait of Hormuz ⁠would ‌be reopened, Iran would ‌be ⁠able to freely sell oil ‌and ‌negotiations would ‌be ‌held on curbing Iran's nuclear ⁠programme. Stay tuned to track the latest updates!