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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| US will either have a good agreement with Iran or deal with it 'another way': Rubio
Hello Readers! US President Trump said that a "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, this claim was disputed by the Iranian Fars news agency. Later, Axios, reported that both countries are close to signing a deal involving a 60-day ceasefire extension, during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, Iran would be able to freely sell oil and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran's nuclear programme. Stay tuned to track the latest updates!
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:47 IST
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Rubio says US will either have a good agreement with Iran or deal with it 'another way'
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Rubio says details on Iran nuclear program still to be negotiated
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Trump tempers expectations of a Middle East deal with Iran, reports AFP
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Vessels carrying Middle East oil, LNG exit Hormuz, head for Pakistan, China
Published 25 May 2026, 03:46 IST