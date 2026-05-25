Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus
LIVE

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| US will ⁠either have ‌a good ​agreement with Iran or deal with it 'another way': Rubio

Hello Readers! US President Trump said that a "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, this claim was disputed by the Iranian Fars news agency. Later, Axios, reported that both countries are close to signing a deal ​involving a 60-day ceasefire ​extension, ⁠during which the Strait of Hormuz ⁠would ‌be reopened, Iran would ‌be ⁠able to freely sell oil ‌and ‌negotiations would ‌be ‌held on curbing Iran's nuclear ⁠programme. Stay tuned to track the latest updates!
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
09:3825 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Rubio says US will either have a good agreement with Iran or deal with it 'another way' 

08:2725 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Rubio says details on Iran nuclear program still to be negotiated

08:2725 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates|  Trump tempers expectations of a Middle East deal with Iran, reports AFP

08:2725 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates| Vessels carrying Middle East oil, LNG exit Hormuz, head for Pakistan, China

Published 25 May 2026, 03:46 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us