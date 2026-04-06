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Iran, US receive plan to end hostilities, immediate ceasefire: Report

A framework to end hostilities has been put ‌together by Pakistan and exchanged with ​Iran and the US overnight.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranCeasefireMiddle East

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