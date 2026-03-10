<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has said that once the US is done with the military operation against Iran, Tehran will no longer have any capacity of weaponry against the United States, Israel and any US allies for a long time.</p><p>Trump also said that Iran naming Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader would "lead to just more of the same problem for the country".</p>.Donald Trump hails ‘very good call’ with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, Iran conflicts.<p>At the news conference held in Florida on Monday, Trump discussed matters related to the ongoing conflict in Middle East, as tensions continued to escalate between the countries involved. </p><p>Trump said the United States was close to finishing the "excursion" — an apparent reference to the US-Israeli air war on Iran — even as he threatened Tehran against trying to stop the world's oil supply, <em>Reuters</em> reported.</p><p>He said the US could declare its military campaign against Iran a success, but the they are going to go further. </p><p>Trump also said that the US was "very much on top" of tracking whether Iran has activated "sleeper cells" in the country.</p><p>Reacting to the announcement of Iran declaring the new Supreme Leader, Trump said he was "disappointed" that the country named Mojtaba to succeed his slain father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p><p>"We think it's going to lead to just more of the same problem for the country," Trump told reporters.</p><p>When asked whether the new leader had a target on his back, Trump said it would be "inappropriate" to say whether or not he does.</p><p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>