Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Ordered Iran strikes to thwart Tehran's nuclear, missile programme: Trump

On Monday, Trump said that the reason they initiated this operation was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and thwart its long-range ballistic ‌missile programme.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 17:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 17:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us