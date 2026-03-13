Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Iran's IRGC claims 'precision' strike on nuclear-capable aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, US military denies attack

Iranian officials told the media that the attack was done with advanced missiles and drones and struck the vessel about 340 kilometers from Iran’s maritime borders.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 05:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us