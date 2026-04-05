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'Iran’s military leaders terminated': Trump shares video of strike in Tehran claiming it killed top leaders

Trump also warned Iran to cut a deal or face "all hell".
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 06:31 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaTehran

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