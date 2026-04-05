<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> shared a video of a strike on Tehran, claiming that it was responsible for the death of several Iranian military leaders.</p><p>The caption of the video reads, “Many of Iran’s military leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran.”</p>.<p>It came soon after a strike near an Iranian nuclear power plant, which led to evacuations. Meanwhile, Tehran announced fresh attacks and Israeli military claimed that it had detected another missile launch from Yemen.</p>.Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows.<p>Trump also warned Iran to cut a deal or face "all hell". He further gave a deadline to open Strait of Hormuz. However, Tehran called his threat "unbalanced and foolish".</p><p>On Sunday, the US said that it has rescued an airman whose F-15 jet was downed in Iran. On the other side, Iran claimed that it destroyed another US aircraft that was searching for the missing pilot.</p>