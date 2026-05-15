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Is Musk running an illegal power plant? The DOJ says it might weigh in.

The NAACP sued Musk’s company, xAI, which powers the Grok chatbot, last month, claiming that the company was operating 27 gas turbines without an air permit in Southaven, Mississippi.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon Musk

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