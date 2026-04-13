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Is US targeting China? Blockade in Hormuz to have cascading effects

However, this blockade is hitting two birds with one stone. This siege will not only effect Iran but also cause for problems for China.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 06:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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