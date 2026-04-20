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'Israel never talked me into Iran war, results of Oct 7 did...': Donald Trump ahead of second round of peace talks

Trump also ‌said "the results in ‌Iran will be amazing" in the post, which came as the ⁠United ⁠States prepared to resume negotiations in Pakistan although Iran was undecided.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:03 IST
World newsIranIsraelDonald Trump

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