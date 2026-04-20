'Israel never talked me into Iran war, results of Oct 7 did...': Donald Trump ahead of second round of peace talks

<p>US President Donald Trump Monday defended the strikes on Iran and also said that Israel did not persuade him to attack, after news reports emerged that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu influenced the U.S. president's decision and criticism from right-wing commentators.</p><p>"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.</p>.<p>Trump also said "the results in Iran will be amazing" in the post, which came as the United States prepared to resume negotiations in Pakistan although Iran was undecided.</p><p>"And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" Trump wrote. </p><p>In a related development, the US military has directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port since the beginning of its blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said in a statement on X on Monday. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>