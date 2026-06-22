J D Vance cites progress in Iran talks, nuclear inspections

<p>Zurich: US Vice President J D Vance said on Monday that progress has been made in talks with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> agreeing to allow nuclear inspectors and establish mechanisms to handle its frozen assets and manage ceasefires.</p><p>Speaking after talks in Switzerland, Vance also cited a mechanism to keep the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> open, with technical talks set to continue in the days and weeks to come.</p><p>Conversations over nuclear inspections in Iran could start as soon as this week, he said.</p>