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J D Vance cites progress in Iran talks, nuclear inspections

Speaking after talks in ‌Switzerland, Vance ⁠also cited a mechanism to keep the ‌Strait of ‌Hormuz open, with ‌technical talks set ‌to continue in the days and weeks to ⁠come.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 12:30 IST
World newsUSIranCeasefireNuclearTehranStrait of Hormuz

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