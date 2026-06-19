J D Vance delays Switzerland trip for talks with Iranian negotiators

<p>US Vice President J D Vance has put off his visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/switzerland">Switzerland </a>which was scheduled for Friday. The White House has cited logistical issues being the reason for delaying the visit. </p><p>The negotiations, aimed at working out the technical aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the US and Iran, were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.</p><p>A White House spokesperson said that the plans for the upcoming technical talks is not finalised yet. </p><p>"As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity," the spokesperson said. </p>.Traffic flows through Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain.<p>Adding that Vance won't be departing tonight, the spokesperson said, "We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps."</p><p>United States President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a peace deal on Thursday aimed at ending the months-long conflict in West Asia.</p><p>The deal took effect immediately and extended the ceasefire, giving each side 60 days to negotiate the technical details of the issues mentioned in the 14-point MoU.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>