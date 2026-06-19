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J D Vance delays Switzerland trip for talks with Iranian negotiators

United States President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a peace deal on Thursday aimed at ending the months-long conflict in West Asia.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 03:11 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 03:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesSwitzerland

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