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J D Vance heckled in anti-war protest at Turning Point USA event

About 10 minutes into the event, a member of the audience interrupted Vance’s remarks to yell out, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide!”
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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