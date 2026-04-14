Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'Wouldn't say things went wrong...ball in Iran's court now': J D Vance on peace negotiations with Tehran

In an interview on Fox ⁠News' ‌Special Report with Bret Baie, Vance said, "I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress."
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 03:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 02:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us