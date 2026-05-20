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JD Vance or Marco Rubio for 2028? The White House briefing room edition

Vance and Rubio are both seen as contenders for the 2028 Republican nomination, and Rubio's recent turn at the White House podium drew praise from Trump. ⁠
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesWhite HouseMarco Rubio

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