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Jeffrey Epstein's sperm may have survived him

Epstein deposited his sperm with California Cryobank sometime before October 2012, and he signed a new contract in 2016.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:37 IST
World newsUSJeffrey Epsteinsperm freezing

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