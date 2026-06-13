Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Kennedy Center begins removing Trump's name from facade

Workers spent about eight hours on Friday building towering scaffolding in front of the section of the facade bearing Trump's name.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 16:49 IST
US newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us