Kerala-born Nithya Raman in second spot in primary election for Los Angeles mayor

Kerala-born Nithya Raman secures second place in Los Angeles mayoral primary, advancing to November runoff.

Key points

• Raman's electoral progress Nithya Raman, a Kerala-born councilwoman, advanced to second place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary with 27.1% of the vote, overtaking reality TV star Spencer Pratt.

• Incumbent's lead Karen Bass, the incumbent mayor and former Democratic Congresswoman, secured 34.7% of the vote, advancing directly to the November runoff.

• Electoral context The primary election, held on January 2, saw 80% of ballots counted, with the top two finishers advancing to the November runoff in the race.