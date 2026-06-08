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Kerala-born Nithya Raman in second spot in primary election for Los Angeles mayor

The primary election for the post was conducted on January 2, with 80% of the ballots counted so far.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:24 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala-born Nithya Raman in second spot in primary election for Los Angeles mayor

In one line
Kerala-born Nithya Raman secures second place in Los Angeles mayoral primary, advancing to November runoff.
Key points
Raman's electoral progress
Nithya Raman, a Kerala-born councilwoman, advanced to second place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary with 27.1% of the vote, overtaking reality TV star Spencer Pratt.
Incumbent's lead
Karen Bass, the incumbent mayor and former Democratic Congresswoman, secured 34.7% of the vote, advancing directly to the November runoff.
Electoral context
The primary election, held on January 2, saw 80% of ballots counted, with the top two finishers advancing to the November runoff in the race.
Raman's political background
Raman, who moved to Louisiana from India at age six, holds degrees from Harvard and MIT and has served as a Los Angeles councilwoman since 2020.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesKeralaLos AngelesTrending

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