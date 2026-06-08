Kerala-born Nithya Raman in second spot in primary election for Los Angeles mayor

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Kerala-born Nithya Raman secures second place in Los Angeles mayoral primary, advancing to November runoff.
Key points
• Raman's electoral progress
Nithya Raman, a Kerala-born councilwoman, advanced to second place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary with 27.1% of the vote, overtaking reality TV star Spencer Pratt.
• Incumbent's lead
Karen Bass, the incumbent mayor and former Democratic Congresswoman, secured 34.7% of the vote, advancing directly to the November runoff.
• Electoral context
The primary election, held on January 2, saw 80% of ballots counted, with the top two finishers advancing to the November runoff in the race.
• Raman's political background
Raman, who moved to Louisiana from India at age six, holds degrees from Harvard and MIT and has served as a Los Angeles councilwoman since 2020.
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:24 IST