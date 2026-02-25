Menu
Kidnapped Sikh man killed in US; authorities say he was not 'intended target' of crime

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Avtar Singh. He had reportedly gone missing on February 17 in Tracy, California.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 06:48 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 06:48 IST
World newsUnited StatesmurderSikh

