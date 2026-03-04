<p>The US military said on Wednesday that it had killed an Iranian official who headed a unit behind an alleged assassination plot against President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>.</p><p>Talking to news briefing, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, "The leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh."</p><p>Hegseth also said that the Iranian warship IRIS Dena which sunk off the Sri Lankan coast was attacked by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean.</p>.US shoots down Iranian drone with 'nuclear intent' in Arabian Sea.<p>Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy said it had rescued 32 sailors and recovered several bodies from the ship. Over 100 sailors are said to be missing and chances are low of finding any survivors.</p><p>The US Defense Secretary called the attack "quiet death" and the first US sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.</p><p>Hegseth, while addressing a briefing, said America was winning in the war against Iran and that the US military could fight as long as needed with the use of unlimited stock pile of precision gravity bombs.</p><p>Hegseth asserted, 'US will have complete control of Iran skies in a week', adding that more forces are arriving to launch strikes on Tehran.</p>