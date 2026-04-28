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King Charles arrives in US for trip overshadowed by Iran quarrel and shooting

Charles and Camilla touched down at Joint Base Andrews around 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) and will head to the White House for a private meeting with self-proclaimed royal fan President Donald Trump.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:07 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 20:07 IST
World newsUSKing Charles

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