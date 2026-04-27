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King Charles jets to US for trip overshadowed by Iran quarrel and shooting

Buckingham Palace said the trip would still go ahead as planned following discussions between British and US authorities to determine if ⁠the incident would impact ‌on the royals' plans.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:15 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpKing CharlesWhite House

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