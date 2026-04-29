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King Charles promotes US-UK unity in speech to Congress amid Iran tensions

Trump has been highly critical of NATO and European allies, most recently over their reluctance to provide military help in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 01:20 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 01:20 IST
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