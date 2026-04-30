Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

King Charles’ US trip shows royalty’s soft power, even in times of war

During this week, the royals have been paraded around Washington and New York as symbols of the once 'special relationship' the British like to claim exists across the Atlantic.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 06:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesKing Charles

Follow us on :

Follow Us