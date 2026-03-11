<p>A statue inspired from the iconic <em>Titanic</em> pose of Jack and Rose, characters from the 1997 classic has come in Washington, but with a twist! </p><p>The statues are of US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and convicted sex offender <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a>.</p><p>The statue, spray-painted in gold, has come up at the National Mall in Washington, DC on Tuesday.</p><p>The over 10-foot-tall sculpture is titled 'King of the World', a phrase from the film. </p>.'Nothing to hide, totally exonerated': Trump rejects links to Epstein case.<p>The plaque under the statue reads satirically: "The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches."</p><p>With details of the Epstein files surfacing in the past months, the documents showed a history of sexual exploitation by Jeffrey Epstein, involving public figures, including Donald Trump. Epstein was charged with trafficking of underage girls, soon after which he was found dead on August 10, 2019, while in federal custody.</p><p>The statue appears after the renewed scrutiny over US President's name appearing in the released Epstein files, including his alleged links to the sexual offender. </p>