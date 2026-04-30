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'Let them play': Trump OK with Iran playing in FIFA World Cup

The ‌comments come ⁠after FIFA President Gianni Infantino on ‌Thursday ‌said Iran would be ‌present ‌at the tournament and play in the United ⁠States.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:18 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:18 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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