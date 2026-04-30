<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that "I'm OK" with Iran playing in the FIFA soccer World Cup, which will be held in North America in June and July.</p><p>The comments come after FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday said Iran would be present at the tournament and play in the United States.</p>.Britain's King Charles bids farewell to Trump as US state visit ends.<p>"If Gianni said it, I'm OK," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "You know what? Let them play." </p>