'Making a lot of money with India': US President Donald Trump says trade deal with 'good friend' PM Modi will be finalised

<p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump"> Donald Trump</a> on Thursday said that Washington was making a "lot of money with India", adding that earlier it was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">New Delhi</a> that made money from the US by imposing steep tariffs.</p><p>Giving an example, Trump pointed out to American bike brand Harley Davidson, arguing that high tariffs had made it difficult for the iconic manufacturer to sell its vehicles in India. </p><p>“In the past, they wouldn't let Harley-Davidson sell its motorcycles. They charged a 200 per cent tariff, so Harley-Davidson was precluded. They ended up going to India and building their own plants, which is unfortunate that that happened, but it happens. It was before me,” Trump said. </p>.Indo-US trade deal almost done, just 1% sticking points under discussion: US Ambassador Sergio Gor.<p>“They sold motorbikes here, too. You know (how much) we charged them? Nothing. And now it's the exact reverse. We're making a lot of money with India,” Trump said.</p><p>Trump said that the two countries will reach a trade agreement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "good friend". </p><p>“We will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.</p><p>The US president said that India had been taking advantage of US policy for years and had been charging large amount of tariffs. </p><p>“They charged tremendous amounts of tariffs to our companies, and we didn't charge them anything,” Trump said.</p><p>This comes when a US delegation was in India last week, concluding four days of negotiations on an interim bilateral agreement on Thursday.</p><p>India's commerce ministry said the trade talks were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties.</p><p>On February 7, India and the US announced an interim trade agreement after a phone call between Trump and Modi. </p><p>According to the framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. It had removed the 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and was to cut the remaining 25 per cent to 18 per cent under the pact.</p>.Indo-US trade deal almost done, just 1% sticking points under discussion: US Ambassador Sergio Gor.<p>However, the US Supreme Court on February 20 ruled against Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs, which were imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).</p><p>Following the judgement, Trump announced the imposition of 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days, starting February 24. India and the US have been re-negotiating the trade deal in the wake of the Supreme Court order and the subsequent developments. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>