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'Making a lot of money with India': US President Donald Trump says trade deal with 'good friend' PM Modi will be finalised

The US president said that India had been taking advantage of US policy for years and had been charging large amount of tariffs.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 03:01 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpTrade dealtariffs

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