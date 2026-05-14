Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Man who helped supply ketamine to Matthew Perry sentenced to two years in prison

Erik Fleming ‌had pleaded guilty ​in August 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 23:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 23:02 IST
USWorldMatthew Perry

Follow us on :

Follow Us