<p>In 1917, six months after the United States entered World War I, streetcar (commonly known as tram) workers from Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area took to the streets to demand higher wages, better working conditions and a formal recognition of their labour union. </p><p>These demands were sparked by a mounting cost-of living-crisis for the common man which was brought forth due to The Great War; with workers' salaries remaining below par and shift timings stretched to the breaking point—many grew anxious at the state of their affairs. </p><p>When their demands weren't met, a majority of the workers went on a strike, paralysing the city by halting the transit service the people were heavily dependent on. </p><p>Unfortunately, the strikes did not bear any meaningful fruit, rather, many workers lost their jobs or returned to their employer under pressure without achieving any of their demands.</p> .<p>Cut to May 1, present day which is now formally recognised as 'Labour Day'— a global celebration of workers and their rights. </p><p>Activists from around the world hold rallies and protests to honour the contribution of workers in our society. However, this May Day too comes against the backdrop of an ongoing war. </p><p>The US-Iran conflict has reached such alarming proportions that it has not only paralaysed the global crude oil supplies, raised energy prices but has also raised the cost of living for the common man; binding one to the whims of a political conflict.</p> .<p><strong>Protests across the United States</strong></p><p>Following ramped-up immigration enforcement operations in US, around 500 labour groups across the country took to the streets and called for a “no school, no work, no shopping” to mark the day. </p><p>This band of labour groups is part of a larger initiative named, "May Day Strong". This initiative grouped people from all walks of life under the call sign of “workers over billionaires"</p><p>Their demands include taxing the rich and putting an end to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. </p> .<p><strong>Demonstrations around the world </strong></p><p>The European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 93 trade union organizations in 41 European countries, said, "Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East."</p><p>It further added, "Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed.”</p><p>This sentiment was seen across various parts of the world.</p><p>Philippines's Manilla saw protestors clashing with the police blocking the way near the US Embassy. They denounced US' role in Iran war along with a demand of higher wages and lower taxes. </p><p>In Casablanca—Morocco’s largest city— taxi drivers honked their horns and bus drivers parked their vehicles to protest rising fuel costs.</p><p>Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto joined a May Day rally in Jakarta along with the people who called for government protection from rising prices.</p><p>In Turkey, hundreds were detained for trying to march near the renowned Taksim Square—the historic site of May Day gatherings. The security has declared the square off limits. </p> .<p>From the 20th century protests to present day global demonstrations, the demand for one thing still stays the same, "A fair day's wages for a fair day's work.</p>