'Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me': Trump reiterates claim on Italian PM

<p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump"> Donald Trump</a> on Saturday reiterated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni requested "over and over" for a picture with him at the G7 Summit earlier this week. </p><p>"Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/G7">G-7 </a>meeting in France," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. </p><p>"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a country that truly loves and protects Italy."</p>.<p>The post comes a day after Meloni slammed Trump saying that neither her nor Italy begs for anything, in a video response on X. </p><p>Meloni said she was "astonished" by his comments, which were "completely made up". She also chided her one-time close ally for acting with far greater deference to the enemies of the West than he does towards old, established allies.</p>.From Trump whisperer to basher: Meloni takes on US president.<p>"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover," she said. </p><p>"I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence," she said, adding: "There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," Meloni added. </p><p>Earlier, Trump had said: "She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her," Trump was quoted as saying by La7 TV channel in a brief interview, after he himself asked the journalist about Italy's prime minister.</p><p>"She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her," Trump said, according to La7's translation.</p><p>Following the comments, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his scheduled visit to the US. </p>