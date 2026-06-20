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'Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me': Trump reiterates claim on Italian PM

The post comes a day after Meloni slammed Trump saying that neither her nor Italy begs for anything.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:02 IST
World newsUSItalyDonald TrumpGiorgia MeloniG7Trending

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