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Meta, Google lose US case over social media harm to kids

The jury found Meta liable for $4.2 million in damages and Google for $1.8 ⁠million, small amounts for two of the world's most valuable companies with annual capital spending over $100 billion each.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 00:54 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 00:54 IST
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