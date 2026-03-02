<p>Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Monday said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states'">US military </a>operations against Iran would continue until “all US objectives are achieved”. </p><p>In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump described the recent US-led offensive, Operation Epic Fury, as one of the largest and most complex in history. He said US forces, along with partners, have struck hundreds of targets in Iran and inflicted significant damage, including hitting multiple ships. “Combat operations are ongoing now and will continue until we achieve all of our objectives,” he added, stressing that the goals are “strong and clear”.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-3915061">Follow latest developments on the West Asia conflict here</a></em></p>.<p>Trump confirmed that three American service members have been killed so far and warned that more US casualties are likely as the operations go on. </p>.From Khomeini’s roots to Chabahar’s reach: India’s Iran connect.<p>Earlier, Trump told <em>The New York Times</em> that the US military was prepared to sustain the campaign against Iran for “four to five weeks”, and that maintaining the intensity of the offensive "would not be difficult" even if additional American troops are lost. He also outlined various scenarios for how power in Iran might change, including outcomes ranging from regime overthrow to a transition where the existing leadership is partly replaced.</p><p>According to a <em>Daily Mail </em>report, Trump said the conflict could last about four weeks. The publication quoted Trump saying, “It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so – as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks – or less."<br><br>On February 28, Israel and the US launched a joint attack on various sites in Iran, targeting key officials, military commanders, and facilities. The attack resulted in the killing of, among other leaders, the second supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p>