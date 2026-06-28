Migrants in US on temporary status should seek permanent status or leave, Homeland Secretary says

<p>Migrants in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> on temporary protected status should seek permanent residence or leave for their home countries, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Sunday.</p>.'Boasts of hosting terrorism': India calls Pakistan a ‘Frankenstein state' at United Nations.<p>"Either try to fill out the paperwork and be here underneath a permanent status or we'll help you get back to your country," Mullin told CNN's "State of the Union" program. (Reporting by Douglas Gillison in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wahington">Washington</a>.</p>