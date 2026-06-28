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Migrants in US on temporary status should seek permanent status or leave, Homeland Secretary says

"Either try ‌to fill ⁠out the paperwork and ‌be ‌here underneath a ‌permanent status ‌or we'll help you get ⁠back ⁠to your country," Markwayne Mullin said.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesMigrantsDepartment of Homeland Security

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