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‘Mistakes are made,’ Trump says about deadly US strikes on Iranian school

More than 100 days after two airstrikes demolished the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, the incident is still under investigation by the Pentagon, Trump said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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