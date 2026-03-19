Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'Money to kill bad guys': Huge Trump Iran war funding request faces stiff opposition in Congress

Opinion polls ⁠show that the ‌war is not popular, with only about one in four Americans supporting it.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 20:10 IST
IsraelDonald TrumpUS CongressRepublican partyGulfDemocrat

Follow us on :

Follow Us