Month-long ceasefire to no nuke: Donald Trump sends 15-point peace plan to Iran to end West Asia crisis; will Tehran agree?

<p>Amid ongoing efforts to end the Iran war, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said Washington was making progress in the talks and had secured a significant deal with Tehran.</p><p><br>According to <em>Reuters,</em> the United States has shared a 15-point proposal with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>. The report, citing <em>The New York Times</em>, said that Washington’s 15-point plan aims to end the conflict in the Middle East. </p><p>Israel’s <em>Channel 12</em>, quoting sources, added that the US was pushing for a month-long ceasefire to allow discussions on the proposal and added that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have shaped a process involving.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> report also cited a source familiar with the matter confirming that the US had shared a plan with Iran, though no details of the proposals were disclosed. The <em>Associated Press</em> similarly reported that the plan was conveyed to Tehran through intermediaries from Pakistan, which has offered to host fresh rounds of talks.</p><p>According to Israeli media, the proposal includes dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, ending support for proxy groups, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.US President Donald Trump claims Iran gave US a 'big present' linked to oil and gas.<p><strong>What are the condition laid by Trump administration?</strong></p><p>Although the 15-point plan has not been officially released, Israeli media outlet <em>Channel 12</em>, noted the below pointers. </p><ol><li><p>A ceasefire lasting one month.</p> </li><li><p>Iran must dismantle the nuclear capabilities it has developed.</p> </li><li><p>A firm commitment from Iran never to pursue nuclear weapons.</p> </li><li><p>A complete halt to uranium enrichment within Iranian territory.</p> </li><li><p>Transfer of all enriched nuclear material to the International Atomic Energy Agency under an agreed schedule.</p> </li><li><p>Decommissioning and destruction of the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow facilities.</p> </li><li><p>Granting the International Atomic Energy Agency unrestricted access to all relevant information within Iran.</p> </li><li><p>Iran ending its proxy-based strategy in the region.</p> </li><li><p>A full stop to funding and supplying arms to proxy groups.</p> </li><li><p>Guaranteeing that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for free maritime navigation.</p> </li><li><p>Addressing Iran’s missile program at a later stage, including limits on range and stockpiles.</p> </li><li><p>Limiting Iran’s military capabilities strictly to defensive purposes.</p> </li><li><p>Removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran.</p> </li><li><p>Support for developing a civilian nuclear energy program in Bushehr for electricity generation.</p> </li><li><p>Elimination of the “snapback” provision for automatically reimposing sanctions.</p></li></ol><p>Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also claimed that Iran had made a major concession related to non-nuclear energy and the Strait of Hormuz, though he did not provide specifics. “It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” he said, calling it “a very nice thing they did.”<br>Meanwhile, reports indicate that the US military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, adding to the roughly 50,000 personnel already stationed in the region.</p>