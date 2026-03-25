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Month-long ceasefire to no nuke: Donald Trump sends 15-point peace plan to Iran to end West Asia crisis; will Tehran agree?

Trump claimed that Iran had made a major concession related to non-nuclear energy and the Strait of Hormuz, though he did not provide specifics.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 03:05 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 03:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpCeasefireWest Asia

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