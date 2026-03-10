<p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/iran-will-no-longer-have-capacity-of-weaponry-against-us-and-its-allies-once-conflict-ends-donald-trump-3925981"> Donald Trump</a>, on Tuesday, claimed that the US military has sunk 46 "top-of-the-line" naval ships since the war with Iran started, while recalling that how US military officials thought it was "fun" to sink them than capturing it. </p><p>While speaking at the Republican Members Conference, Trump said that he was a little upset about not capturing the "top of the line" Iranian ships but his military leaders preferred sinking them.</p>.<p>"Their Navy is gone, it's all lying at the bottom of the ocean. 46 ships, can you believe it?" Trump said. </p><p>"I got a little upset with the people. I said 'what quality are they? 'Excellent, sir. Top of the line.' I said, 'why didn't we just capture the ship? We could have used it.' I said 'why did we sink them?' He said 'it's more fun to sink them.' They like sinking them better," Trump continued. </p>.'Death, fire, fury': Trump says US will hit Iran 'twenty times harder' if it stopped oil flow in Strait of Hormuz.<p>One of the attacks on an Iranian ship made news on March 4. The IRIS Dena frigate which was enroute to Iran from a military exercise hosted by India was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/explained-quiet-death-to-iranian-ship-what-is-a-torpedo-that-sunk-the-iris-dena-off-sri-lanka-coast-3920563">torpedoed by a US submarine</a>, killing 87 sailors. </p><p>US, in coordination with Israel, attacked Iran on February 28 under Operation Epic Fury after days of buildup, killing the latter's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At the Conference, Trump hinted at continuing the operation saying, "We'll not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated."</p><p>Last week, he also demanded that Iran surrender unconditionally, something which Tehran has ruled out. </p>