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NASA unveils 3-phased Moon base plan; all you need to know

This mission follows the success of the Artemis II, which concluded in April as astronauts onboard led a historic milestone for a lunar flyby.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:32 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

NASA unveils 3-phased moon base plan; all you need to know

In one line
NASA reveals a three-phase plan to establish a permanent lunar base by 2032, costing $20 billion.
Key points
Three-phase lunar plan
NASA's project is divided into three phases: robotic scouting, semi-permanent infrastructure assembly, and sustained human presence, spanning from 2025 to beyond 2032.
$20 billion investment
The project requires a $20 billion budget to build a permanent moon base for scientific experiments and future human habitation.
Artemis II success
The plan follows the successful Artemis II mission in April, which marked a historic lunar flyby and provided lessons for future missions.
Private sector collaboration
Companies like Blue Origin, Astrolab, Lunar Outpost, and Firefly Aerospace are involved, contributing landers, lunar vehicles, and drones.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesNASASpaceMoon

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