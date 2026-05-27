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NASA reveals a three-phase plan to establish a permanent lunar base by 2032, costing $20 billion.
Key points
• Three-phase lunar plan
NASA's project is divided into three phases: robotic scouting, semi-permanent infrastructure assembly, and sustained human presence, spanning from 2025 to beyond 2032.
• $20 billion investment
The project requires a $20 billion budget to build a permanent moon base for scientific experiments and future human habitation.
• Artemis II success
The plan follows the successful Artemis II mission in April, which marked a historic lunar flyby and provided lessons for future missions.
• Private sector collaboration
Companies like Blue Origin, Astrolab, Lunar Outpost, and Firefly Aerospace are involved, contributing landers, lunar vehicles, and drones.
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:32 IST