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NATO allies refuse to join Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade

'The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:12 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:12 IST
World newsNATOStrait of Hormuz

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