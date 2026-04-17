<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said that the naval bloackade on Iran will remain in full force until a deal with Tehran is reached, on Friday.</p><p>"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete," he wrote on a social media post.</p>.Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon, any Iran deal not linked to Lebanon truce.<p>Trump's statement came after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was open to all vessels following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.</p>