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Naval blockade on Iran 'in full force' until deal with Tehran is reached: Trump

Trump's statement came after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was open to all vessels following ​a ceasefire between ​Israel and Lebanon.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:37 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaTehran

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