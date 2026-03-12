<p>US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday said that the Navy cannot escort ships through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> now but it was 'quite likely' that it could happen by the end of March.</p><p>The Strait of Hormuz, the arterial waterway carrying a fifth of the world's oil, remains closed to almost all oil tankers, and Iran has vowed thatit won't let oil be exported from the Gulf while the war continues. On Thursday, German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said that projectile fragments have hit one of their ships, 'Source Blessing' - a Liberia-flagged container vessel.</p>.Six vessels attacked in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz as war puts merchant ships on front lines.<p>Hapag-Lloyd wrote that the ship, which it has time-chartered to Danish shipping group Maersk, was not directly hit but had caught fire.</p><p>All crew members are well and they have extinguished the fire on the vessel, the shipping company said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>