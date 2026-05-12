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Netflix sued by Texas for allegedly spying on children, addicting users

The Los Gatos, California-based company was also accused of quietly using "dark patterns" to keep users watching, including an autoplay feature that starts a new show when ⁠a different ‌show ends.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 19:30 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 19:30 IST
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