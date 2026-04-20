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New deal with Iran will be better than old one, says Trump

During his first White House term, Trump in 2018 ⁠withdrew from the ‌Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed to by Iran, the United States and world ‌powers, calling it 'the worst deal ever.'
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 18:23 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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