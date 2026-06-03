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New York Senate adopts resolution seeking proclamation of Aug 15, 2026 as India Independence Day in state

During the discussion on the resolution, several state senators hailed India's civilisational heritage and democratic traditions.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesNew YorkIndependence Day

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