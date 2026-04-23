<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> has reposted a controversial letter on his platform, Truth Social, that refers to countries such as India and China as “hellholes” while arguing against birthright citizenship in the United States.</p><p>In the reposted text, the author criticises the policy of granting automatic citizenship to those born on US soil. It claims that such provisions allow immigrants to establish a foothold in the country through childbirth, suggesting that a child born in the US becomes an “instant citizen” and can later enable extended family members to migrate.</p>.<p>The write-up situates the argument within the ongoing debate over birthright citizenship, asserting that the issue should be decided by American citizens rather than the courts. It also targets legal institutions and advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), alleging that they influence policies that enable illegal immigration and place strain on public systems.</p>.Trump cares deeply about US-India relationship: US envoy to India.<p>Further, the letter claims that immigrants take advantage of welfare and healthcare services, particularly in states such as California, and links these assertions to broader cultural and economic concerns. It also calls for action under racketeering laws against the ACLU and urges stronger measures from the Trump administration.</p>