Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'No more Mr Nice guy': Donald Trump issues fresh threat, says 'time for Iran killing machine to end'

Trump also argued that Iran’s actions were hurting its own economy by disrupting movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 03:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A screenshot of Trump's social media post

A screenshot of Trump's social media post

Truth Social/@real Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 03:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpCeasefire

Follow us on :

Follow Us