<p>Even as negotiations between Iran and the United States continue in an effort to end the seven-week-long conflict, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Sunday accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire.</p><p>“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” he said, claiming that “many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom.” “That wasn’t nice, was it?” he added with a rhetorical remark.</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that Iran could face sweeping strikes on its infrastructure if it failed to agree to what he called a “fair and reasonable deal.” He cautioned that rejecting the offer would trigger a large-scale military response.</p><p>Trump also argued that Iran’s actions were hurting its own economy by disrupting movement through the Strait of Hormuz. “They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing,” he claimed.</p><p>Highlighting shifting trade routes, he added, “Many ships are headed, right now, to the US, Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be 'the tough guy!'”</p>.<p>Reiterating both a warning and an offer, Trump said, “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.” He escalated his tone further, declaring, “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!”</p><p>He also referred to upcoming diplomatic outreach, stating, “My representatives are going to Islamabad, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> -- They will be there tomorrow evening, for negotiations.” </p><p>The previous round of talks, held in Islamabad last week, had collapsed after Iran rejected US demands for immediate restrictions on uranium enrichment.</p><p>Addressing Iran’s announcement on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it.” </p>