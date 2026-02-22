Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

'No thanks': Greenland prime minister rejects Trump's hospital ship

Trump said on Saturday on social media he was working with Louisiana Governor and special envoy ​to Greenland, Jeff ⁠Landry, to send a hospital boat to Greenland.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 16:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us