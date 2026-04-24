Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

No US-Iran peace talks in sight, but Islamabad maintains security lockdown

Government officials say the measures are not ending any time soon and that they are ever ready for delegates, including US President Donald Trump, to show up at a moment's notice.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 10:15 IST
World newsUSIranIslamabadWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us